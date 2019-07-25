Now that the busy NBA free agency period has some to a close and the Las Vegas Summer League has wrapped up, it's time for the next chapter of the NBA off-season: Workout videos and star-studded pickup games.

Thanks to NBA training guru Chris Brickley, we have some footage from the most recent run in NYC which featured Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony and Dennis Smith Jr. among others. Brickley, who has been dubbed the "Most Sought After NBA Trainer," shared some footage from the first NBA run of the Summer and there were plenty of highlights to go around.

For instance, Donovan Mitchell showing off his explosive hops, Trae Young demonstrating his dizzying handles and ridiculous range, and Dennis Smith Jr. unleashing a crazy between the legs dunk.

According to Brickley, other ballers who took part in the recent pickup game included TJ Warren, Serge Ibaka, Lance Stephenson, Hamidou Diallo, Rawls Alkins, Shamorie Ponds, and 2021 recruit, Terrence Clarke.

Check out the footage below.