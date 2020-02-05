The NBA has today revealed participants for the 2020 NBA All Star Celebrity Game, which will feature a roster coached by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith against a team led by fellow ESPN host and Chicago-native, Michael Wilbon. As always there will be a mix of celebrities from film, TV, and music as well as multiple NBA and WNBA legends.

This year's NBA legends include former Los Angeles Clippers teammates Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson, while the WNBA is represented by Las Vegas Aces' forward A'ja Wilson and Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Smith's squad, captained by Chance The Rapper, consists of former Celebrity Game MVP Quavo, as well as A'ja Wilson and Darius Miles. Others on SAS's roster include Taylor Bennett, actor LaRoyce Hawkins, Anthony "Spice" Adams, Ronnie 2K, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, and Lil Rel Howery.

Wilbon's team will be captained by Common, and includes ex-Celebrity Game MVP Famous Los, Bad Bunny, Chelsea Gray, Quentin Richardson, Hannibal Buress, Kane Brown, Jon Batiste, Jidenna, Saturday Night Live comedian Alex Moffat and Chef Jose Andres.

The 2020 NBA All Star Celebrity Game will take place on Friday, February 14 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. You can catch the action on ESPN starting at 7pm ET.