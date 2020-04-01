Justin Bieber was recently joined by Tom Holland on an Instagram live session, where Tom gave Justin a TV show recommendation and Justin showed off his massive property. As the world of IG live quickly becomes the latest hot spot to hang out during quarantine, Justin Bieber has been live streaming fairly often. On Tuesday, the singer accepted Tom Holland's request to join his latest session, despite the two apparently never having met before. As soon as Tom appeared on the live (2:34), Justin expressed how much of a fan he was of the current Spider-Man, a sentiment that Tom shared. Biebs also thanked Tom for the kind words he said about his documentary series, Seasons, before Tom urged Justin to watch the reality show, Alone.

According to Tom, the series follows "ten people" who are left to fend for themselves "in the wilderness, and they have to survive for as long as possible." Justin proceeded to ask Tom if he'd been working on the set of any projects prior to the coronavirus-induced shutdown of virtually all productions. Tom revealed that he'd completed only one day of shooting in Berlin for an upcoming film called Uncharted, based on the video game, before production was shut down. When Justin asked how much he'd prepared for the role, Tom confessed, "I mean, I did a bit. I played the video games, and I got into shape, but I wasn’t putting my heart and my soul on the line for it.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Justin also met a friend of Tom's during the live session, before giving a brief virtual tour of his massive property in Ontario, where he and his wife, Hailey, are isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. It was just announced that Justin had to postpone his entire 2020 Changes tour amid concerns over coronavirus.

