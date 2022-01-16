Julia Fox is reportedly staying by Kanye West's side despite his recent legal trouble. West is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for criminal battery after allegedly punching a fan in the face.

TMZ reports that Fox has been consoling West throughout the ordeal. Early rumors suggested that Fox may have had enough of Ye, as she was spotted heading into a club alone.



Craig Barritt / Getty Images

In a new issue of Interview Magazine, Fox opened up about staying with West despite his occasional controversial behavior.

“I’m canceling cancel culture and putting an end to this black-and-white thinking," she told the outlet in a piece published on Saturday. "People shouldn’t be defined by their darkest moment. As humans, we commit violence to each other, we police each other. We’ve created such a hostile environment, especially on the internet. That’s why I don’t read the headlines.”

In addition to the legal trouble, West has also maintained a focus on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Fox understands dealing with drama from past relationships firsthand. Last month, she labeled her ex, Peter Artemiev, who is also her son’s father as a “deadbeat” and an “alcoholic.”

