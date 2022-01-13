It's been difficult to keep up with the many storylines that Kanye West is currently feeding the gossip-hungry public. The rapper has been heavily in the limelight, whether it be due to rumors of Donda 2or other anticipated new music, his divorce with Kim Kardashian, a new Netflix documentary, Gap x Yeezy apparel, or perhaps, the girls he's been spotted around town with. Nonetheless, "girls" have seemingly dwindled down to one main girl, and that is-- Julia Fox.

While some fans posit that Kanye has simply been advertising his brand new relationship with Fox in order to get under Kim's skin, whatever the case, he's not slowing down any time soon. The rapper took things to the next level, at least where the public is concerned, when he planted a kiss on Fox following a date last night, with everything happening strategically (or not) directly in the paparazzi's line of vision. As TMZ speculates, this PDA could be a direct response to Kim Kardashian's own public displays of affection with her own new beau, in Pete Davidson.

Julia Fox and Kanye hit up Delilah, a popular West Hollywood spot, with friends that included Madonna, Evan Ross, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather (yep), before the couple stepped out into the night and offered prying eyes an embrace and a kiss, with Fox's back tattoos on full display, as well as her lean torso.

Check out some footage of the two leaving the restaurant below. See the kiss around the 21-second mark.

Ross also shared some candid black and white photos from their shared evening, swipe to the last photo to see Fox embracing Kanye in an eclectic group selfie.

For everything you need to know about Julia Fox, head here.

[via]