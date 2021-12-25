Julia Fox, best known for her breakout role in the Safdie Brother's 2019 film, Uncut Gems, called out her “dead beat alcoholic drug addict,” baby daddy on Instagram ahead of Christmas. She joked that the father of her child, Peter Artemiev, can be found “at most strip clubs, Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets etc."

In another post on her story, she added: "I just don't want my son fucked up cuz he feels like his dad was absent or loved alcohol and partying more than him. As a mother anyone could understand that. TAKE CARE OF YOUR KIDS MEN!!! AND OTHER MEN, HOLD DEAD BEAT DADS ACCOUNTABLE!!! It's damn near 2022 how can u say u care about women and mothers and single mothers and ur out here enabling the behavior!!!"



Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Fox and Artemiev married in November 2018. Their son was born in February 2021.

Artemiev responded to the accusations in a statement provided to Page Six. Artemiev writes that he “was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.”

[Via]