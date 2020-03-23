The Safdie Brother's 2019 film Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler as a jeweler over his head, has become a fan-favorite despite its anxiety-inducing narrative. Unfortunately, it didn't seem like everything went rosy for all parties during the pre-production stages. Today, Cam'ron has taken to Instagram to air out a few grievances he had with the Safdie Brothers, which emerged as a result of Complex's deep dive on jewelers Izzy and Joseph Aranbayev of Avianne & Co -- the main source for all the film's jewelry.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

After Izzy Aranbayev details how he, his brother, and their good friend Cam'ron were originally supposed to appear in the movie (they did not), Cam' offered up his take on the way things played out. Unfortunately, it seems as if he felt used by Josh Safdie, who capitalized on Cam's existing relationship with Avianne & Co.

"[Josh Safdie] used me to get to you and the family. Then tried to give me a sucker ass role," writes Cam. "When they told me it was supposed to be me and @jonahhill starring in it with @adamsandler (uncut Jems) then didn’t even give me a thank you in the credits. [Josh Safdie] is still my guy.. but this needed to be said. And talk about my consultant fee lol.. Love and congrats to all."

While the callout is what it is, it's clear that Killa isn't harboring any hard feelings over the way things played out. To be fair, it would have been nice to see him grace the silver screen once again. Who knows -- perhaps we'll see Cam pop up in the next Safdie Brothers flick, an olive branch of sorts.