Juicy J told the world he and DJ Paulwould eventually come to terms, and by the looks of it, that's exactly what has seemingly transpired behind closed doors. The founding fathers of the Memphis Slap will be joining forces for what is being billed as The Return Of Three 6 Mafia or as Juicy J put it: The "THREE 6 MAFIA REUNION TOUR!"

As of yet, Juicy and DJ Paul have only revealed one tour stop: at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, the home to the Memphis Grizzlies' G League affiliate the Memphis Hustle. Although Juicy appears to have misquoted himself, by encircling an August 23rd date for the concert, the tour poster says otherwise, indicating "October 12th."

As indicated by Juicy's Insta posting, the reunion tour will not only comprise key members of the Hypnotized Minds camp (Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte & La Chat) in supporting roles but the supplemental aid of DMX and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, among others. Mind you, the loaded lineup could possibly reflect an initial draw (for the Southaven gig on October 12th) and not the company they will keep for the remainder of the tour. I certainly hope I'm wrong and this roster retains its shape.

[Via]