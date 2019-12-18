As the world continues to mourn Juice WRLD following his untimely death on December 8, a lawsuit stacked against him rages on. Florida pop punk band Yellowcard filed a lawsuit against Juice—real name Jarad Higgins—along with Nick Mira, Taz Taylor, and Interscope Records back in October accusing them of copying the band's 2006 song "Holly Wood Died" to create "Lucid Dreams." Representing Yellowcard in their case is attorney Richard Busch, the same lawyer who brought home a victory for Marvin Gaye's Estate when they went up against Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke over "Blurred Lines."



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Although the news of Higgins's death is tragic, it hasn't stopped Yellowcard and Busch from moving forward. XXL has confirmed that on Tuesday, Busch filed a motion to have the litigation placed on pause until February 2020. “We’re still digesting the news,” Busch told Digital Music News. Obviously, Juice WRLD won't be cross-examined when the time comes, but Busch is determined to press forward to prove that all other parties involved were aware of "Holly Wood Died" when shaping the six-time platinum "Lucid Dreams."

Meanwhile, fans are still awaiting the results of Juice WRLD's toxicology report that will prove, or disprove, rumors that the seizure that took his life was the result of an overdose of pills. Compare "Holly Wood Died" and "Lucid Dreams" below.