Since Juice WRLD's death, a number of rappers have vowed to stay away from drugs. Trippie Redd, Lil Mosey, and others all spoke out to tell their fans that they're staying away from pills and other substances that could potentially hurt them after witnessing the loss of the Chicago star. Whenever a young artist passes away form drug use or abuse, the industry pulls the same stunts. We saw it when Lil Peep passed away. We saw it again when Mac Miller was taken away from us. Now that Juice WRLD is gone, rappers are claiming to be off drugs but Young Scooter isn't buying it. The iconic trapper wants his peers to just be honest with themselves, issuing a statement following the tragic events of last week.



Taking to social media, Young Scooter wrote that he's tired of all the lies in the rap game. He knows that half of the musicians that say they're quitting are just going to turn around the next day and continue as if nothing happened. He had this to say:

"Yall [cap] ass rap n***as stop waiting everytime somebody die to say man stop using drugs stop taking pills then turn around and take them a day later cause you having withdrawals. Stop going David Ruffin, shit just happen, don't use another n***a death for promo."

We can't echo that last part enough. We'd like to send our condolences to the friends and family of Juice WRLD.