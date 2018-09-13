lucid dreams
- NumbersJuice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" Passes Drake's "God's Plan" As Spotify's Second Most Streamed Hip-Hop Song Ever"Lucid Dreams" is nearing 2 billion streams on Spotify after passing "God's Plan."By Alex Zidel
- NumbersJuice WRLD Posthumously Earns 50 New Platinum & Gold CertificationsJuice WRLD posthumously earned 50 new RIAA gold & platinum certifications last week, including a 9-times platinum certification for "Lucid Dreams."By Alex Zidel
- NewsJuice WRLD "Lucid Dreams" Remix With Lil Uzi Vert Drops For "Goodbye & Good Riddance" AnniversaryLil Uzi Vert adds a verse to the official remix of Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYellowcard Drops $15M Lawsuit Against Juice WRLDThe legal battle over "Lucid Dreams" has been dropped. By Aron A.
- MusicJuice WRLD's $15M Legal Battle With Yellowcard Paused, Once AgainDue to the coronavirus pandemic, Juice WRLD's mother hasn't been able to get a judge to sign her off as the head of the late rapper's estate.By Aron A.
- MusicJuice WRLD Still Faces $15 Mil Lawsuit By Yellowcard Over "Lucid Dreams"The case has been placed on pause for the time being.By Erika Marie
- MusicSting Talks Juice WRLD's Death & "Lucid Dreams" Lawsuit RumorSting pays respects to the young rapper's memory. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersJuice WRLD's Chart Domination Grows In Wake Of His DeathJuice WRLD's fans continue to seek comfort in his music. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersJuice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" Hits #1 On Apple Music & SpotifyJuice WRLD's fans rally in support. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Nas X Performs Juice WRLD Tribute At Jingle BallAn emotional moment at LNX's show last night. By Noah C
- MusicBlocBoy JB Livid About Juice WRLD Being Sued Over "Lucid Dreams"BlocBoy JB is highlighting some racial implications of this lawsuit. By Noah C
- MusicJuice WRLD Hit With $15M Lawsuit By Band Yellowcard Over "Lucid Dreams": ReportJuice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" is subject to more legal problems.By Aron A.
- MusicSting Openly Praises Juice WRLD's Sampling Of "Shape of My Heart"Sting reverts to an appreciative tone over Juice WRLD's sampling of "Shape of my Heart."By Devin Ch
- Original ContentJuice WRLD: 13 Essential SongsJuice WRLD is the next big star. Here are some of his tracks that you need to hear.By Alex Zidel
- SportsEminem, Cardi B, Travis Scott Among Most Googled Artists Of 2018Meek Mill, "Black Panther," and "Fortnite" were some of the most popular search terms.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentBreakout Artists Of 2018HNHH Presents the Breakout Artists List of 2018.By Aron A.
- MusicJuice WRLD Dominates SoundCloud 2018 Playback Year-In-ReviewJuice WRLD lands top artist and top song on Soundcloud's year-end.By Aron A.
- MusicSting Allegedly Threatened Juice WRLD With Lawsuit Over "Lucid Dreams" SampleThe producer of "Lucid Dreams" claims Sting threatened Juice WRLD with punitive action.By Devin Ch
- MusicAnderson .Paak Covers Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" Punk StyleCatch a glimpse of the unexpected jam.By Zaynab
- MusicJuice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" Lands Glowing Endorsement From StingThe men behind Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" sample have love for Juice WRLD. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams" Hits #2 On The Billboard Hot 100Juice WRLD making some major moves out here.By Aron A.
- MusicThirty Seconds To Mars Cover Songs By Post Malone, Juice WRLD & KhalidThirty Seconds To Mars cover Post Malone, Juice WRLD and Khalid on BBC's Live Lounge.By Aron A.