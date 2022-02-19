After Kim Potter was sentenced to just two years in prison for the death of Daunte Wright, City Girls’ JT weighed in on Potter’s sentence on Instagram.

Kim Potter, a former Minnesota police officer, drew her gun instead of taser and fatally killed Daunte Wright. At the time, Wright was pulled over by police for an expired tag and illegal air freshener. During the stop, officers learned Wright had an outstanding warrant and attempted to arrest him. Wright resisted arrest and tried to drive off. A video of the incident shows Potter repeatedly yelling “taser” before shooting Wright with her handgun. Potter immediately resigned following the incident.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Potter was convicted in December of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for killing Wright. On Feb 18, 2022 a judge sentenced her to just two years in prison. Prosecutors requested more than seven years but Potter’s attorneys argued for a lesser sentence, pointing to her lack of prior criminal history and remorse, per CNN.

Following Potter’s sentence, JT spoke out on the unjust sentencing she received compared to Potter. “Kim potter got the same time I got for fraud for MURDER!,” she tweeted. After the release of the City Girls’ 2017 debut single, “F*ck Dat N*gga”, JT was arrested and convicted of aggravated identity theft on fraudulent credit card charges. She turned herself in on June 29, 2018 and served 24 months in a federal prison. She was released in late March of 2020.

Potter is not the first law enforcement officer to receive a light sentence for extreme and often racially driven negligence.

[Via] + [Via]



