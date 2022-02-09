Yung Miami's 28th birthday is quickly approaching, but the City Girl has already let the celebrations begin. If you know anything about the "Twerkulator" hitmaker, you won't be surprised to find out that she's going above and beyond for her big day, although fans couldn't help but notice that her partner in crime, JT, wasn't in attendance.

As Bossip points out, when two best friends spend time apart, the internet loves to speculate, and that's exactly what's happened with the "Rodeo" rappers. In her usual fashion, JT spoke out on the situation and didn't hesitate to air out those making inquiries that she didn't like.

"Her birthdays always out of the country," the 29-year-old responded when asked about her absence. "I've been in prison or [on] probation since y'all known us! Her birthday is February the 11th, I couldn't make the 3rd because of something that's not y'all business."

In another post, she ranted, "I would really blackout on a bitch. Y'all don't know me or wtf I be having personal going on. Bitches be under 21, no responsibilities, no motion clocking a f*cking adult and WRONG at that! F*ck out my mentions! I'm trying to be positive and will continue to be too. Little ass girls, little ass brains!"





Although JT couldn't attend, plenty of Yung Miami's other friends dropped by to celebrate with her, including Latto, Trina, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Keyshia Ka'Oir, and Lakeyah, just to name a few – check out the gorgeous photos below.





