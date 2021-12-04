It's double trouble birthday celebrations today (December 3) as two rappers go all out for their big days. Two Quality Control artists—JT and Lil Baby—are doing it big for their birthdays and while Baby kicks back with a few friends at what is expected to be a long night of partying, JT has been enjoying her evening with boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert.

These two were loud and proud about their relationship when they first revealed and confirmed their romance, but once their fanbases jumped on social media with one too many opinions about their relationship, we've been seeing less of JT and Uzi together on our timelines.

However, the love between these two is stronger than ever and in true style, Uzi wanted to make sure that his leading lady received nothing but the best of the best. Many Hip Hop boyfriends and husbands go over the top for their partners, and Uzi was on brand. In clips shared on social media, it looks as if Uzi gifted JT with a brand new McLaren.

"I’m screaming, uziiiiiiiii wtf I was not did not expect this," JT tweeted. "I’m so in love I never thought I would be, I be pinching myself." Happy Birthday, JT! Check out her posts below.