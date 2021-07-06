You can take a man out of Philadelphia, but you can't take the Philly out of a man. Such is the case with Philly native Lil Uzi Vert.

Fellow Philly icon Meek Mill posted a blurred photo allegedly including Uzi to Instagram late on Monday night. The rappers seemed to be going on a late night bike ride. Roaring motorcycles and bikes down city streets has become a cultural staple and pastime for natives to the Philadelphia area, much to the dismay of City Girls rapper JT.

As the top comment to Meek's post, JT comedically remarked "Uzi homeless all for a bike ride! That’s crazy!," indicating that she wasn't too happy with the Eternal Atake rapper being out and about without her following the Fourth of July holiday. The pair spent Independence Day at businessman Michael Rubin's July 4th party, and Uzi has been in the spotlight on social media for killing the dance floor at the all-white attire party.

And in since-deleted tweets captured by The Shade Room, JT piled on to Uzi's newfound homelessness, claiming that he's now locked out from their home – a small sacrifice to further his love of bike riding, it seems.

Jokes aside, JT proudly proclaimed her love for Uzi all weekend, both by capturing his insane dance moves on her Instagram stories and tweeting about his confident personality.

JT also had a moment of her own at the all-white party, meeting Beyonce and recounting the interaction on Twitter, reflecting on her level of success as someone who "came from nothing at all."

Late night bike riding aside, it seems like the couple had a great holiday weekend!