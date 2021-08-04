Just a couple days after turning 27 26 and getting a new custom matte black Escalade from his girlfriend, Lil Uzi Vert is returning the favor and gifting JT with a set of necklaces. The City Girl rapper took to her IG story last night to show off 4 new necklaces from designer Eliantte, thanking Uzi for icing her out in the process.

“Thank you @LilUziVert for my new set up I love it,” she captioned along with the video of necklaces (see below). It’s unclear why Uzi decided to gift that to JT the day after his own bday, but he sure do love spoiling her. Hell, the Phily rapper reportedly dropped $30,000 on the couple’s first date last year.

“I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can. I could only fit $30,000, and I was so mad,” JT said. “I don’t want to keep talking because I don’t want it to seem like I’m bragging. I have a good man. I didn’t even know he was a good man. I was fucking with him for almost two years before I found out he was a good man.”

This all comes just a couple days after Uzi debuted some new music off his upcoming Pink Tape at Rolling Loud Festival. If you missed it, stream that unreleased song right here and look for more new music to be on the way.