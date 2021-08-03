The love is real between Lil Uzi Vert and City Girls star JT. The pair have often with tacked with criticisms from strangers on the internet, but they've maintained their romance despite recent controversies, including Uzi's ex who claims the rapper assaulted her. Over the weekend, Uzi celebrated his birthday in style and JT helped make sure it was one to remember by gifting her boyfriend a custom, matte black Cadillac Escalade.

"Thank You... MOMMYYYYYY!!!!!! @thegirljt I really love it I was so overwhelmed because nobody buys me anything that I need or even pay attention that much," he wrote in the caption to a brief clip of his new whip.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"THE BEST!! Thanks for always looking out for me," he continued. JT took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the interior that included floor mats with a drawing of her that mimicked his Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World cover art. "I make everything about me why I put myself in this man sh*t Go to hell hoe fr!" JT tweeted about making sure she remained with Uzi, even while he was driving.

On Instagram, JT continued showing love to her man for his big day. "You are welcome papaaaa & deserve this! I wanna piss you off & be the reason you smiling forever!!! I love you happy birthday Lil Uzi happy birthday." Check out the ride below.