Even though the precise cause of Juice WRLD's passing has not yet been determined, many are suspecting that his seizure was caused by an opioid overdose. The rapper was administered two doses of Narcan, which is only given to a patient if an overdose is suspected. In addition to that, it has been reported that the Chicago native took several pills prior to his medical emergency. An autopsy is currently underway and, soon, we will be finding out the reason why the talented 21-year-old is no longer with us. Joyner Lucas may not have all the facts yet but he's already speaking out and urging hip-hop culture to rightfully adjust its ideals after this.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Taking to social media, the Massachusetts-bred emcee issued a statement on the passing of Juice WRLD. "Juice wrld was 21. He was a product of our generation of rappers who glorified drugs and made it cool," wrote Joyner. "Im blaming Yal n***az for this shit. all that lean and pills n***az glorify and talk about. You teaching the kids to do it. Smh you happy now?Rip @JuiceWorlddd . Gone too soon."

Although drugs have not been determined as the cause of Juice WRLD's death yet, the star singer did make mention to his use of prescription pills in his music. Joyner Lucas definitely has a point though. Do you co-sign his message?