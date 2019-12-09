Yesterday morning, tragedy struck when Juice WRLD passed away at the age of 21. His sudden death, which occurred after the rapper suffered a seizure at a Chicago airport, has many speculating as to a potential cause. TMZ recently reported that Juice WRLD allegedly "popped several pills" prior to his seizure, though they remained airtight as to any further clarification in that department. They did, however, reveal that Juice and his entourage were traveling with over 70 pounds of marijuana, though it's uncertain if the rapper had partaken in the hours prior.

In any case, Chicago news station WGN9 confirmed that an autopsy and toxicology report will both transpire later today, in order to discover the reason for Juice's sudden and ultimately fatal medical emergy. We will make sure to keep fans posted on the details as they surface. In the interim, take a moment to remember the young artist and the legacy he left behind, be it through his emotional ballads or impressive off-the-dome bars. Rest in peace Juice WRLD. Another lost one, gone too soon.

