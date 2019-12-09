An autopsy is currently underway to determine the exact cause of Juice WRLD's death on December 8, 2019. When the results are announced to the public, we will finally be aware of what exactly happened in the moments leading to the 21-year-old's seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport. New details continue to emerge from the scene of the rapper's death, including a new report that points to a possible opioid overdose.

Social media preemptively assumed that the Chicagoan's death was caused by a drug overdose and, unfortunately, those suspicions may be true. Earlier today, it was revealed that a member of Juice WRLD's team told the police that the artist had taken "several pills" prior to his seizure. Another man said that he had a Percocet problem. In an update provided by the Chicago Tribune, it is being reported that officials were already made aware of Juice WRLD's arrival at the airport when he touched down, being alerted that drugs and firearms were onboard the plane. Two of the rapper's security guards were arrested for guns and after he started convulsing, Juice WRLD was reportedly given two doses of Narcan, a treatment administered when an opioid overdose is suspected. While this doesn't clear up anything regarding his official cause of death, it does point to the possibility of a drug overdose.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We will continue to keep you updated on this tragic matter. Rest in peace, Juice WRLD.