At long last, Joyner Lucas will be releasing his long-awaited album ADHD tonight. It's been a long time coming, dating back to a couple of years ago when we first learned of the project. The Massachusetts lyricist is finally ready to unveil the masterpiece to the world, and he did so by unleashing his "Will" video this week. The clip earned a reaction by Will Smith, who the video is based on, and R&B singer Tank is depressed that he chose the same release date as Joyner as a direct result.

Knowing full well that Joyner Lucas will end up out-performing him on the charts, Tank is a little aggravated about this entire situation. He is dropping a new project called While You Wait tonight, but he's well aware that people will be checking out the bars Joyner has as an appetizer.



Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

"This is a problem... you don't think anyone else got projects dropping tomorrow?" playfully asked Tank on Instagram. "You just put out the coolest song and coolest video that we've seen in the past ten years. You only think about yourself! Will Smith!? You have violated promotional etiquette! Only way I'ma be able out-promote you now is if my EP comes with a cure for coronavirus."

The video is pretty comical, and it all ends with the mention of Chris Brown, who has been busy promoting Joyner Lucas' music on his socials.

"You even got Chris Brown promoting it... and that's my friend," says Tank, jokingly holding back tears.

Which project are you listening to first when they drop? Joyner Lucas or Tank?