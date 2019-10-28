adhd
- MusicDoja Cat Blames ADHD For Ever-Changing Album TitleDoja Cat thinks her upcoming album might finally have a title.By Caroline Fisher
- NumbersJoyner Lucas & Logic's "Isis" Goes PlatinumJoyner Lucas and Logic's peacemaking collaboration "Isis" has officially gone platinum. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJoyner Lucas Taps G-Eazy & Yandel For "Lotto Remix"Joyner Lucas continues to build on his "ADHD" experience with a G-Eazy and Yandel-assisted take on "Lotto." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoyner Lucas & Will Smith Have Meeting Of The MindsFollowing the release of "Will" off his debut studio album "ADHD," Joyner Lucas finds himself face to face with Will Smith. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersJoyner Lucas Reflects On "ADHD" Billboard SalesJoyner Lucas takes a moment to reflect on his loyal fanbase after "ADHD" cracks the Billboard Top 10. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsJoyner Lucas "ADHD" ReviewAfter a two-year-long rollout, Joyner Lucas has finally come through and delivered his ambitious and diverse "ADHD" album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoyner Lucas Tells Fans To Stop Streaming "ADHD" & Listen To Nipsey HussleJoyner Lucas wants everyone to stop listening to his music so they can stream Nipsey Hussle on the one-year anniversary of his death.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersPARTYNEXTDOOR & Joyner Lucas First-Week Sales ProjectionsThe Weeknd is expected to out-sell PARTYNEXTDOOR and Joyner Lucas to retain the top spot on the Billboard 200.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJoyner Lucas & Young Thug Collab On Guitar-Strumming "War"Joyner Lucas finally delivers his debut album, "ADHD," including a collaboration with Young Thug.By Rose Lilah
- AnticsJoyner Lucas Inspires Tank's Hilarious Freak-Out SessionTank is upset that he has to compete against Joyner Lucas as they both gear up to release their latest projects tonight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWill Smith Shows Joyner Lucas Major LoveFollowing the release of Joyner Lucas' new "ADHD" single, the man of the hour Will Smith took to Instagram to pay homage. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoyner Lucas "ADHD" Tracklist: Young Thug, Chris Brown & MoreJoyner Lucas reveals the tracklist to his long-awaited album "ADHD" with Logic, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Fabolous, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoyner Lucas Jokes About Delaying "ADHD" Due To CoronavirusJoyner Lucas joked about delaying the release of his upcoming debut album, "ADHD," once again, due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- NewsJoyner Lucas Hits The "Lotto" On His Latest "ADHD" OfferingAhead of the release of "ADHD," Joyner Lucas comes through with his new single, "Lotto." By Aron A.
- MusicJoyner Lucas "ADHD" Release Date AnnouncedJoyner Lucas' long-awaited upcoming album "ADHD" has finally been given an exact release date after months of teases.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosJoyner Lucas Is A Master Of Disguise In Epic "Revenge" VisualsIt be your own pizza delivery guy. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoyner Lucas Announces "ADHD" Release Date & 2 More Projects2020, the year of Joyner. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJoyner Lucas Drops Off Full Version Of Haunting "Revenge"On the road to revenge, dig two graves. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem & Joyner Lucas Collab "What If I Was Gay?" Song Snippet Leaks: ReportA short clip from Joyner Lucas and Eminem's collaboration surfaces online.By Aron A.