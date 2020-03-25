Regardless of how you might feel about Joyner Lucas' staggered approach to releasing ADHD, the experiment's conclusion is nearly at an end; the project is set to arrive in full this Friday, with the full tracklist having arrived earlier this morning. On that note, Joyner also happened to drop off the aptly-titled single "Will," a flute-driven bop penned in loving dedication to the man, the myth, the (I Am) legend -- Will Smith.

To further intensify the homage, "Will" came complete with an elaborate video, in which Joyner dons several of Smith's iconic cinematic looks. From Jim West to Agent J, Smith's entire film career is given the slideshow treatment, bolstered by several referential lyrics from the ADHD rapper. "I'm in Cali with a vest, that's the wild Wild West," he raps, sliding in a reference to the oft-maligned yet strangely appealing steampunk western. "They must not know me, they cannot control me 'cause I ain't no I, Robot," he continues, before declaring Smith to be his idol. "Yeah, I grew up on a legend and I gotta show it."

It didn't take long for word of the track to reach Smith's ears, and the iconic actor took to Instagram to return the love back to Joyner. "Joyner Lucas, yo, that joint is crazy.!" he declares, his quarantine beard in full-effect. "Dude, I am humbled and honored. One of the lines you say in there, 'you inspire people and you don't even know it.' It has been my intention from day one to go into the world and put positive energy and be able to use my creations to inspire and elevate and empower. I just love what you've done, it's creative. Brother, I'm humbled and hope to meet you one day."

Who knows -- perhaps when all this madness is over, the pair will sit down for a beer and some good conversation. Are you excited for that ADHD album?