Joyner Lucas Drops New Track "ISIS" With Logic

Yesterday, Joyner Lucas annoucned that he would be releasing the latest song from his upcoming project ADHD. So far, we've heard a few songs from the album and although it's still missing a release date, the Massachusetts-bred emcee appears to have nabbed an impressive list of features for it. Having worked with Eminem, Chris Brown, and others, the mystery feature he teased this week had all of his fans looking forward to what would be. Telling us that the track would be titled "ISIS," we knew we were about to get a controversial joint like the last one. Finally, the wait is over and the end result is much less divisive than you would have thought.

For starters, the track features none other than Logic, who we already know will fit in perfectly with Joyner's style of spitting. Joyner and Logic previously had differences but they put their issues aside to work together on this hard-hitting, bars-heavy anthem. Joyner takes control of the first two verses before Bobby closes out the song with his rapid-fire flow.

A video was released with the new cut, showing both rappers in their military uniforms, mobbing out with a crew of soldiers behind them.

Quotable Lyrics:

How you gon’ move on the front line?

If I don’t fuck with you, I just cut ties

My high school teacher said I’d never be shit

Tell that bitch that I turned out just fine

And no, I don’t know you for the twelfth time

We do not share the same bloodline

You love to run your mouth like a tough guy

Hope you keep the same energy when it’s crunch time