One of R. Kelly's girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, who has maintained for a long time that the singer never abused her in any way broke her silence recently, detailing how she was "risking" her life to tell the truth of what really went down in their relationship. "Robert told me soo many lies my 19-year-old mind believed everyone of one them," she wrote on a Patreon account, followed by even more detailed explanations of R. Kelly's manipulation practices. R. Kelly responded to the accusations slamming Joycelyn of exploiting their "loving relationship."



Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

There's now been a plot twist since Joycelyn has released a video statement to TMZ making it clear that she was not the one to share false stories on her relationship. Joycelyn stated that all Instagram accounts under her name are fake as well as the abuse claims in the published articles on Patreon. "I would never in a million years hurt him like this,” Joycelyn said, as seen in the clip below. “So it’s really sad that someone would pretend to be me and put it out in the world and say that I’m a victim."

Joycelyn detailed how she talks to R. Kelly every day and sees him every two weeks and these fake statements are effecting her and R. Kelly's other girlfriend, Azriel Clary. "We have a bond that's so special that no one can ever break," she added.