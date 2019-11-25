After months of hearing about Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, R. Kelly's girlfriends who have shown tremendous support during his criminal cases, it appears as though one of the women is starting to regain her composure. The Surviving R. Kelly docu-series detailed the lengths at which Kelly and his team would go to in order to ensure that his partners were "brain-washed." Kelly allegedly would tell Savage that he would make her into the "next Aaliyah." Unfortunately, she ended up falling for the trap and in her latest diary entry on Patreon, she allegedly speaks all about the disgusting abuse she survived at the hands of the disgraced singer.

As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, who has viewed the latest video entry in Joycelyn Savage's truth-telling series, the young woman alleges that she was made pregnant by the singer on two separate occasions, being forced to carry out an abortion at his home. "I realized I was pregnant by this monster," said Savage, rewinding back to 2016. "Eventually, I ended up getting an abortion I was forced to get the surgery done at his house."

Savage also speaks about one time where she referred to the singer as "babe" instead of "daddy," admitting that he attacked her so violently that she blacked out. "He grabbed me and choked me until I blacked out," she says.

As for the sexual fetishes that Kelly was reportedly interested in, urination is one that constantly gets brought up. "I’ve been peed on numerous of times I really didn’t want to say this but the truth needs to be heard," said Savage in the video.

Last week, the woman revealed that she would be telling her side of the story. With this information now out in the open, it appears as though Joycelyn Savage is no longer holding back against her former alleged abuser.