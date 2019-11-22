R. Kelly is currently awaiting his numerous trials to begin. The disgraced singer was the subject of an award-winning network special called Surviving R. Kelly, looking into the countless allegations that have been made against him. According to his alleged victims, Kelly has been a sexual predator for decades, abusing underage girls and filming their encounters on video. Two women have stood by him throughout it all, identifying themselves as his girlfriends. Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary were previously known as his "sex slaves," living inside of Kelly's Chicago home and showing up to his court hearings. They previously delivered a joint interview with Gayle King and, now, it appears as though Savage has some more to get off her chest.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

An Instagram account believed to belong to the 23-year-old uploaded a new post for the first time in years today, explaining that she will soon be telling her story to the world. "There's something I need to reveal, something I've [sic] should've talked about a long time ago," she wrote on social media. "This is my story!"

So far, Joycelyn Savage has not followed through on the text-based upload. However, we'll be keeping an eye on this page to see if she does decide to share further information. What do you think she has up her sleeve?