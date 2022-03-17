What began as a reunion show taping apparently turned into an all-out brawl, according to several stars of Joseline's Cabaret. The provocative Zeus network series has been a favorite for those who have closely followed Joseline Hernandez's career from Love & Hip Hop to becoming a producer of her own show. Her fiancé Balistic Beats has been by her side but according to Amber Ali, the couple unleashed a violent attack while filming the reunion.

Ali took to social media to show that she was being treated for her injuries in a hospital. She claimed that Hernandez kicked and punched her, and added that Balistic grabbed her by her hair and ripped it from her scalp.



Bryan Steffy / Stringer / Getty Images

Hernandez took to Twitter to suggest that the women on her show work for her until they die and seemed unapologetic about whatever took place during taping. Other women who were at the scene also shared their takes on what occurred and confirmed that the fight was serious. The Zeus network issued a formal statement saying they condemn unprovoked violence and now, Hernandez and Balistic have shared a joint statement of their own.

"We are deeply saddened by the accusations made against our family at the Joseline's Cabaret Reunion," the statement began. "We would like to thank our fans for their continued support. Joseline is the mother of a five-year-old girl and would never take any action to jeopardize her family." It went on to say that the show's foundation is "female empowerment" and its purpose is to uplift women.

They denied that they participated in bullying to unprovoked violence and claimed that the footage will support their stance.

"In a time when social media narratives easily get misconstrued, we believe our family's response is being silenced by the facilitated deletion of both Joseline's Instagram and Facebook accounts." This is far from over. Check it out below.