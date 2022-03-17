Explosive news has been shared about Joseline Hernandez and her boyfriend Balistic Beats, and they may catch a case over an alleged assault. Earlier today (March 16), one of the stars of Joseline's Cabaret, the Zeus network reality show produced by Hernandez, accused the couple of unleashing a physical assault. We previously reported on the allegations from Amber Ali as she shared updates from a hospital bed.

According to Ali, Joseline kicked and punched her as Balistic grabbed at her hair, ripping it from her scalp. Hernandez appeared on social media to seemingly confirm the altercation as other women from Joseline's Cabaret have also detailed witnessing the incident.



Bryan Steffy / Stringer / Getty Images

Hernandez has made a few enemies in the industry as her often outspoken and unfiltered nature has rubbed people the wrong way, and Tommie Lee has used this moment to air out more grievances with the singer. The women have been entangled in an ongoing spat for some time, and Lee made her voice heard.

"The same grown a** woman bragging about beating up b***** up is the same one called the police and got a restraining order on me," Lee wrote on her Instagram Story. "I had to pay 50K to get out of jail all because when it comes to me everybody so mature and above the bs they turn into victims all of ah sudden smh y'all funny... I want my court fees and bond money back!"

Meanwhile, the public has called for Joseline's Cabaret to be canceled, and Zeus stepped in with a statement claiming they are looking into the attack.

"While our programming remains authentic, loud, provocative, raw, unscripted, and uncensored; under no circumstances, do we condone bullying, unprovoked violence and men attacking women," the network shared in a statement to Instagram. "Currently, we are conducting a thorough review of the events that took place during the Joseline's Cabaret Reunion taping. The safety of our talent, crew, guests, and fans is our top priority."

The future of the series, or Hernandez and Balistic's relationship with the network, remains unclear at this time. Check out updates, videos, and more details below.