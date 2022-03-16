Amber Ali
- GramJoseline Hernandez & Fiancé Dodge Legal Battle, Amber Ali Calls Off LawsuitThere were reports that a $25 million lawsuit was in play after the "Joseline's Cabaret" fight, but Ali now says "after deep thought," she has changed her mind.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJoseline Hernandez & Balistic Beats Could Face Multi-Million Lawsuit: ReportThe pair are accused of attacking "Joseline's Cabaret" star Amber Ali during the reunion show taping. Several women have reportedly secured an attorney.By Erika Marie
- GramJoseline Hernandez & Balistic Beats Release Statement On Reunion Show BrawlAfter bragging about the beatdown, Joseline returns to say she "is the mother of a five-year-old girl and would never take any action to jeopardize her family."By Erika Marie
- GramTommie Lee Blasts Joseline Hernandez As Zeus Network Speaks On Reunion Fight"Joseline's Cabaret" star Amber Ali accused Joseline and her fiancé Balistic Beats of a violent assault that landed her in the hospital. Joseline seemed to confirm the fight.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Brags After Attacking Amber: "You Work For Me Until You Die"Joseline and Ballistic Beats are being accused of attacking Amber Ali and damaging her ribs.By Alex Zidel