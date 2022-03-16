Joseline Hernandez is known to get a little feisty on her various reality television shows and this week, she seemingly got back to her ways by allegedly attacking Amber Ali, one of the stars of Joseline's Cabaret. According to Amber, Joseline kicked her in her stomach and damaged her ribs, and her fiancé Ballistic Beats contributed to the attack, pulling her hair so hard that it ripped out of her scalp.

Following the alleged fight, Amber Ali took to her social platforms to build her case against Joseline, showing off her damaged ribs from the hospital bed before checking in again after being released. She said that Ballistic threatened her and told her that if she kept showing up to the show's set, Joseline would keep knocking her out.

As Amber continues to tell her side of the story, Joseline is having lots of fun on social media, bragging about the beatdown.



Bryan Steffy/Getty Images



Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

"Mortal Kombat," she tweeted, obviously referring to her kicking Amber in the ribs. "I mortal kombat one hoe, Pimped slapped another 1, Pushed one into last nights episode," said Joseline in another tweet. "Kiked down a few on the ground. I slapped fire out of everyone on that stage. Me n my crew. Wait for it. Keep crying from your hospital bed with your broken ribs one kik you flew into next day Rotten mouth ass hoe. And for you dumb b*tches when you sign up for a reality show you CANNOT filed a lawsuit against anyone on the show. You dummies."

She shared a final message for everyone in the Cabaret, saying, "Y’all hoes stay out my d*ck n go get you some money. Mind you all you hoes forever my hoes. you work for me until uou die. I ain’t Gona never stop."

Joseline has been trending on Twitter non-stop for, basically, the last nine weeks. This situation is sure to keep her in the conversation for at least a few extra days. What do you think about her alleged attack on Amber Ali?







