An episode of Behind Every Man has Joseline Hernandez fuming. Yesterday (April 1), we reported on a preview of the series that featured Stevie J and his wife, Faith Evans. The longtime friends decided to take a chance on romance years ago, but on Behind Every Man, Faith revealed that she actually dumped Stevie when she learned that he was still involved with his ex. Joseline caught wind of the remarks and made a few of her own where she said, "I'm tired of being nice."



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

The Puerto Rican Princess decided to air out all secrets, including accusations that Faith has been unfaithful. "This old b*tch needs to keep the bricks out her way," wrote Joseline. "I ain't been with that man in 4 years. I'm happily with @balisticbeats Every time my TV shows bout to drop this ol wore down melted b*tch got something to say to stay relevant."

"B*tch you a hoe your own husband told me and my husband last week you cheated on him with young n*ggas and you do all the time," Joseline continued. She also stated that Faith's "crazy ass kid" almost "killed" her daughter that she shares with Stevie J. "I have your husband on recording begging for my forgiveness cause Bonnie could have gotten killed by that animal you call son."

"B*tch go make a song," Hernandez continued. "And FYI you been sucking Stevie d*ck for years ejem before I dropped his sorry ass. Bye hoe." Swipe below to read the message in full.