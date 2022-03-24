After coming under fire for what is said to have been an explosive altercation during filming, Joseline Hernandez and Balistic Beats may soon become the targets of a multi-million dollar lawsuit. We previously reported on an incident that took place during the reunion show taping of Joseline's Cabaret. The popular, strip club-centered series has been taking over the Zeus network as well as social media timelines, but star Amber Ali recently claimed that Hernandez and Balistic attacked her.

According to Amber, Balistic assaulted her, grabbing her by her hair and ripping it from her scalp. Hernandez was accused of kicking Amber, and these allegations were seemingly supported by other Joseline's Cabaret stars who witnessed the violent exchange.





Hernandez came forward immediately after Ali shared images of herself receiving treatment at a hospital. The Love & Hip Hop icon seemed to confirm her contribution to the fight, but later, in a statement, both Hernandez and her fiancé denied any wrongdoing. The Shade Room now exclusively reports that Ali and other women who starred in the series have secured legal representation, as they have mapped out a hefty lawsuit.

"The legal team at Adeife & Rabii confirmed to The Shade Room that Amber, Re Re O’Dell, Lexi Blow, and Henny are gearing up to file a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Joseline, Balistic, and Zeus Network."

According to the outlet, the women "could be seeking up to $30 million." Details remain unclear at this time but we're sure we'll hear much more about this in the near future. Take a look at some highlights from the recent controversy below.









[via]