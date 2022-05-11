Joey Bada$$ has released very little music in the past few years. The rapper dropped off All AmeriKKKan Bada$$ in 2017 before taking a step back from the microphone to embark on other creative ventures, one of which earned him an Oscar. However, the few records he's released during that time revealed some promising signs of what he has up his sleeve in his next body of work.



As he's teased new releases, the rapper came with some extraordinary news today: his new album is dropping next month. The rapper shared a teaser on Twitter, writing, "Back on the set like I never left… #2000 #newalbum #june17th." So, it looks like on June 17th, fans will be able to listen to his forthcoming album, 2000, in its entirety. The title seemingly refers to a potential sequel to his debut 2012 mixtape, 1999.

The teaser also included a snippet of new music, produced by Statik Selektah. The rapper tackles a dreamy, boom-bap soundscape with a slow flow as he raps, "Back on the set like I never left / I’m taking steps to be the best ’til they lay me to rest."

With new music from Joey Bada$$ on the horizon, it seems like we aren't too far away from the release of the first single off of 2000.

Check the rapper's teaser for his forthcoming album below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.