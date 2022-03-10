It's been five years since Joey Bada$$ release his solo project ALL AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ but the Power Book star told Ebro Darden that he has something cooking.

During an interview with Ebro (March 9), Joey dished that a new album is on the way. "Listen, once we drop, we going to continue, you know what I'm saying? In this era, what I'm focused on is consistency. Consistency and the quality of my product, so you could definitely expect a lot more Joey Bada$$ in this new time right here." The lyricist dropped a new single last Friday (March 4), titled "Head High", which took him three years to create and was inspired by Nipsey Hussle.

"This is one of the best records I've ever made. This is an important, special record near and dear to my heart. I started writing it the day after Nipsey passed and I didn't have an actual friendship or relationship with Nipsey. I met him a couple times and everything and it was always good vibes, but I was definitely moved by just how he was in this world and in this game," Joey said.

Nas had considered the track the "perfect" single and Joey also performed the track on COLORS.

Outside of the music, Joey has been digging into his actor bag. The lyricist appeared in the Boomerang series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and also received much praise for his role in Power Book III: Raising Kanan as a Jamaica, Queens drug dealer. Bada$$ has also garnered an Oscar for his work in the P.Diddy produced live-action short Two Distant Strangers.

