It's been roughly five years since Joey Bada$$ unveiled his sophomore album, ALL AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ but he has seemingly withdrawn himself from hip-hop's limelight. He's expanded his artistic ventures to include television and fashion while his songwriting contributions have helped mark milestones on the Billboard charts. Needless to say, he's been working without being fixated on rushing a new project out the door.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Thankfully, it appears that Joey Bada$$ is readying a brand new album for 2022. Joey was on Instagram Live this week when he responded to a few fan questions including updates on his forthcoming project. He said that it'll be dropping this year, though he didn't provide any other information. "When the album droppin'? The album dropping this year, fasho. Fasho, fasho," he said. "I ain't gonna say exactly when, you know because there's certain rappers who be on my heels but I'mma just -- it's comin', though."

The rapper accomplished a lot outside of music in the past year alone. He won an Oscar for his role in Two Distant Strangers. Meanwhile, he's also played the role of Inspectah Deck during the first season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga before landing a role in the Power universe as the character Unique.

We'll keep you posted on anymore updates regarding Joey Bada$$ next project. Peep the IG Live clip below.