Joey Bada$$ recently revealed how he landed a songwriting credit on Post Malone's massively successful single, “Rockstar,” featuring 21 Savage. Bada$$ says he helped come up with the melody while freestyling with Malone in the studio.

“See let me clear that up, because me and T-Pain didn’t make that song,” Bada$$ told HipHopDX at Rolling Loud NYC. “Me and Post made the song together one night. We were actually, it was me, Post and Tankgod, we were actually just freestyling and fucking around in the studio. And its like, I kind of came up with this melody, and then it was like it was really just a freestyle — Post recorded it on his phone or whatever.”



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

He explained that he later collaborated with T-Pain for verses on the song after running into him at Yams Day in 2018. Bada$$ says that despite loving the track, he wasn't confident enough in his own performance to keep the verse.

“Shout out to Post that’s my man he’s such sweetheart, he’s a cool dude,” he said. “I didn’t really want to be on the song, I thought my verse was trash. At that time I didn’t experiment enough to be confident to approach a song like that. So I was kind of just cool with having a part of it or being a part of it or whatever. So that’s kind of how it happened and then that version came out and people thought that me and T-Pain originally did the song — which is not the case.”

