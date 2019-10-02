A lot has been said about Cardi B during her short career thus far. The global superstar is a household name and much of that has to do with her boisterous personality. The Bronx native will say anything that comes to her mind, personifying New York to the fullest. People have attempted to choose sides between Cardi and Nicki Minaj and, those who have taken the latter's side usually come after Bardi's artistry and lack of songwriting credits to drag her. A similar discussion was brought up on the latest episode of the Joe Budden Podcast when Budden and Mal spoke about French Montana's new single "Writing On The Wall," which features her and Post Malone. They went on to say that the track does not sound like it was organically put together before completely laying it on the female artist.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"She caught a lick," said Mal, trying to explain why he feels so strongly about Cardi B. "I'm not mad at it. She's doing a great job but it's only so long that the fans are gonna keep going back for the same shit. We're starting to see a pattern here with females and rap." Mal suggests that Cardi B isn't really "about this rap shit like that" and that her supporters will begin to see through the charade soon. He notes that she has been doing bigger things away from music these days, like her role in Hustlers, and implying that her primary focus is not music.

The trio then goes on to bring Cardi B's blueprint into question, speaking about her artistry for a while. Check out the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast at the 45-minute mark.