French Montana, Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian Have A Hit On Their Hands With "Writing On The Wall"

Introducing his next studio album to the world soon, French Montana is about to strive higher than he ever has before. In the past, the New York-based veteran rapper has delivered hit after hit, shocking his fans by linking up with some of the most talented musicians in the entire industry. French Montana has a knack for getting artists together on his songs in a DJ Khaled-esque way. There is one difference between both hip-hop characters though. Montana actually raps... His coke-laced bars keep us coming back for more and the upcoming MONTANA release is set to be one of his biggest drops ever. Much of that is due to this new single.

Announcing the release of "Writing On The Wall" with Post Malone, Cardi B and Rvssian, French Montana has another hit on his hands. The last time one of his songs had this much potential was "Unforgettable" with Swae Lee and if this can accomplish even half of what that cut did, French will be eating good for the remainder of the year. There's a good chance this will be a commercial success too. Given the fact that two superstar artists are featured, streaming numbers will likely be insane for the song, ensuring a strong first week of sales for the Coke Boys rapper.

"Writing On The Wall" is currently only out in select international markets. Check for it tonight at midnight.

Quotable Lyrics:

From the block, now we're slappin' on the yachts like Somalians

Egyptian cloak on my body, diamonds like 6ix9ine, yeah

Now we comin' through the back, we don't do it to the concierge

Now that boy run fashion, call it FashionNova again