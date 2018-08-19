critique
- MusicDrake Reposts Tweet That Calls Out People Who Have Been Critiquing His MusicIt seems like Drake is fed up with the critics.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJoe Budden Podcast: Mal Suggests Cardi B Is "Not A Real Artist"The comment was prompted by French Montana's new single "Writing On The Wall."By Alex Zidel
- FoodGordon Ramsay Goes In On The "Hot Ones" Chicken Wings"What is going on with these f***ing wings?"By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicSnoop Dogg Bumps Drake & Criticizes Kanye West: "We Don't Give A F*ck"He thinks someone should confiscate Yeezy's Phone.By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande's Next Album Deals With Mac Miller: "Genius" Trap-Influenced LPThe singer is humbled and grateful for his words.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj & Cardi B Feud: Watch Senior Citizens Pick Sides & React To Their Music"I’d throw it in the garbage"By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish Clap Back At Katt Williams' Harsh CriticismHaddish took the high road while Hart played it cool. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicWiz Khalifa Reponds To Parental Criticism: "Let Kids Do What They Wanna Do"Wiz Khalifa isn't here for your parental critique.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBoots Riley Slams Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman," Accuses Him Of Working With NYPDBoots Riley pens a scathing critique of Spike Lee's "liberal" agenda.By Devin Ch