As news of Tekashi 6ix9ine's alleged cooperation with Federal prosecutors continues to make headlines, more artists have come forward to speak out against the rapper. With news that 6ix9ine could be out of custody and headed home next year, some are skeptical about how warm the New York rapper's welcome will be.

During a recent visit to The Cruz Show on L.A.'s 92.3 radio station, New York native Jim Jones chatted about which up-and-coming artists he thinks are killing the game. "I like Lil Baby, I like Gunna," he begins. However, things shifted once J Cruz sheepishly says, "I like a few Tekashi songs, my G." Jones wasn't having it. "We can't," Jones said. "His history is erased. We not even gon' say what we liked or what we [don't like]. Screw him. He did some actions that he can't come back from, so his name non-mentionable."

Cruz asked if Tekashi could step foot in New York. "I don't know what he could do," Jones replied. "I don't give a f*ck what he could do. That's not my job. If he did step foot in there, they should stay far away from him. I grew up in [an] era where certain things...you cannot come back from. It's not fixing that. You black, you black forever. You a rat, you a rat forever. Ain't no coming back from that. So, that'a subject that we don't even have to touch on."