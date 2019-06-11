One year ago, Tekashi 6ix9ine was one of the most popular artists in the entire world. He had successfully won over both the European and American markets and he was poised to spend several years at the top of the game. His gang affiliation ended up taking him down swiftly in an abrupt end to his time as the self-proclaimed King of New York. The Brooklynite made a lot of enemies as hip-hop's biggest troll and he also came through with a large number of hits. As you all know, he was arrested on federal racketeering charges with several other Nine Trey Bloods and in an effort to have his possible life sentence shortened, 6ix9ine has been squealing to the feds. Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill isn't a fan of how 69 has gone about things and he called him out during a recent Q&A session on Twitter.



Meek Mill has been connecting often with his fanbase, allowing them to ask him all of their most pressing questions. When somebody inquired about his feelings regarding Tekashi 6ix9ine, Meek didn't hold back, dragging the kid and ending any chance at a possible collaboration if ever the rainbow-haired rapper gets out. "He’s a vicious kid," wrote the Championships rapper with a crying emoji. "Started all that drama and start telling."

Tekashi 6ix9ine's legal team is currently eyeing a release for next year. If he does manage to get off scot-free, the general assumption will certainly be that he cooperated fully with the feds, telling them all that they wanted to know.