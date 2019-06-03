The rise and fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine's become one of the most fascinating stories to come out of hip-hop in the past few years. The rapper who emerged as a big bad gangsta ended up getting trapped in his own persona but apparently, he couldn't handle the pressure of the feds. It was revealed that he snitched on his co-defendants which prompted YG to later release a song called "Stop Snitchin'" aimed at the Brooklyn rapper.

The majority of 6ix9ine's co-defendants have already copped guilty pleas. The latest co-defendant to do so is Kintea "Kooda B" McKenzie who pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering -- a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. McKenzie allegedly took a $10K payment from 6ix9ine to carry out a shooting in June 2018 that targetted Chief Keef. 6ix9ine later ratted on McKenzie as the shooter.

“Today, Kintea McKenzie admitted his responsibility for a brazen shooting in bustling Times Square," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said. "In coordination with Tekashi 6ix9ine and other Nine Trey gang members, McKenzie arranged to have another individual shoot at a rival gang member. We continue our daily work with our law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe and to vigorously investigate acts of violence committed by gang members.”

The next court date is on Aug. 21 and a month later, five of the eleven defendants will be sentenced. 6ix9ine's sentencing will reportedly take place in Jan. 2020.

