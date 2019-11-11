Something was in the air at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last night because, somehow, the most popular artist in the world was booed off stage and forced to cut his surprise set short. Tyler, The Creator hosted his annual Camp Flog Gnaw Festival at the stadium, inviting tons of high-profile musical acts to put on a special show for the thousands in attendance. One performer was kept a secret until he appeared on stage though and, given his recent output, fans were expecting Frank Ocean to come through. After all, he and Tyler used to work very closely together as part of Odd Future. The audience was audibly disappointed when the 6ix God Drake came out to perform some of his hits, getting booed off stage but reacting graciously afterwards. "Just wasn't my night," he reportedly told DJ Akademiks. Dreamville rapper J.I.D is surprised to have witnessed this take place, taking to Twitter to voice his confusion.

"I thought we collectively loved Drake, wat y’all doing?" asked the Atlanta spitter following the dramatic unfolding this weekend. "I be wrong all the time," he added in a separate tweet. J.I.D isn't the only person who isn't exactly sure what just happened. At the end of the day, if Drake can piss off a crowd so much that he gets booed off stage, anybody in the world can have the same thing happen to them. It just be like that sometimes.

Do you think the fans were right in asking Drizzy to get packing?