There's a reasonable amount of disappointment that one can feel when an (unconfirmed) artist doesn't make it out as an anticipated special guest.

We'd like to think that Drake is a pretty ample substitute in such an event, but the crowd gathered at Camp Flog Gnaw wasn't as appreciative when Drizzy hopped out as a surprise guest after all anticipation pointed toward a public appearance from Frank Ocean. The response was so overwhelming that Drake was forced to cut his set short, as a sea of "Boo" and "No" overtook the grounds at Dodger Stadium.

"I'm here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going," Drake said at one point before conceding to exit. "It's been love. I love y'all. I go by the name of Drake. thank you for having me."

Prior to appearing on stage, Drake was preceded by appearances from A$AP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert. They performed for a short time before Drake arrived as the evening's surprise headliner. It's worth noting that Frank Ocean was, again, never confirmed for that closing slot.

While no one artist is immune to the scathing sentiments of fans at any given time, this particular reaction certainly prompted a wave of confusion across social media. Catch Twitter's top reactions below.