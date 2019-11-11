Damn, Tyler, The Creator fans are some straight-up savages. During this weekend's Camp Glog Gnaw Festival, a surprise guest was teased for a major headline spot and, when fans theorized that Frank Ocean would be making an appearance, the hype just kept on rising. The audience would not be happy unless the reclusive artist came on to perform his new tracks. As of late, Frank has been more active than usual on the artistic front, perhaps leading us into his next full-length release. However, he failed to appear, which angered fans at the fest. Ocean was never even announced for the show and the mystery headliner ended up being none other than Drake. People just weren't feeling him though and the Canadian superstar got booed off stage. He has reportedly since responded to the incident directly to DJ Akademiks.

According to a tweet from the hip-hop commentator, Drake reportedly reached out to Ak personally to speak on the drama at Camp Flog Gnaw. He's apparently not too bothered about getting showered in boos, taking the moment in stride and telling Ak that it served as a "moment of humility." He also reportedly said that it just "wasn't his night" and that he "wasn't who they wanted to see." That much was clear.

Do you feel bad for Drake? It can't be nice to earn such a negative reception that you're literally forced to leave the stage.