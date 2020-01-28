Jhene Aiko and Big Sean were once very much an item and Jhene made her love known for her man when she tattooed the rapper's face on her arm. Following their break up, Jhene covered the ink with another piece of artwork and and went on to drop a few singles and statements about her love and frustration towards her ex. “You are so special to me,” she wrote. “To the world. While we’re both still on this planet I just want to say…I love you beyond measure. Even tho I get big mad and u trigger the fuckk out of me. u make me feel. and I appreciate that."



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

More recently, fans have questioned if the beloved exes have rekindled a romance since they've been posted up together numerous times. Just last week they both attended the Roc Nation brunch and proved to be one of the cutest dates in attendance. While there's been no confirmation of the true status of their relationship, Twitter users have come through with all kinds of words and jokes referring to their unknown love status. "Big Sean made a whole ass song about him being single again even though we all knew he wasn’t as JHENÉ WAS ON THE MF SONG and now they’re back on the gram like none of that even happened 🤣🤣," one user wrote, while another added, "If big Sean and Jhené Aiko worked things out why can’t we??"

Peep more reactions below.