Jhené Aiko Continues Her "Triggered" Remix Rollout With A Dance Mix Ft. Saweetie

For the second time, Jhené Aiko delivers a remix to her breakup single "Triggered (freestyle)." It was just weeks ago when the singer dropped off her first remix to the emotional track featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker. That version shared the same essence as the original, only with additional vocals from the rapper and Over It singer. This time around Jhené calls on Bay Area's Saweetie to add a verse to the song that's now a quick-tempo dance jam.

The pair seem to be trading verses, as Jhené recently jumped on "My Type" remix along with the City Girls. The Slauson singer has also shared her "Trigger Protection Mantra," a calming, meditative offering for her fans, as well. This latest remix is unexpected, so let us know if you're ready to turn up in the club while scream about your exes to Jhené and Saweetie's "Triggered (freestyle) Dance Mix."

Quotable Lyrics

I might pull this trigga

I might kill this n*gga

Talkin' to the Lord while I'm sippin' on the liquor





