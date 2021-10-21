Jhene Aiko, dubbed herself the "Slauson Hills Barbie" in a new Instagram post where she stuns in a hot pink satin dress. The post promoted her collaboration with South Korean singer CL, for Rolling Stone magazine's "Musicians on Musicians" series.

In the interview piece, the Los Angeles native talked about staying true to her roots, how she finds balance while still maintaining her relationships, and appreciating where you come from."It helps us to connect with one another, just learning each other's stories. It helps us realize that we are more alike than different, no matter where we're from or our age or gender, any of that," the singer said.

The Grammy-nominated singer also recently signed a new publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, as stated in a press release today (October 21), the global publishing arm of Warner Music Group, who publishes and administers music for acts like John Legend, Anderson .Paak, Lizzo, Madonna, Pop Smoke, Summer Walker, among many others.

Aiko has had a momentous hold on 2020, thanks to her album Chilombo, certified platinum with five gold and platinum singles, and nominated for the Grammy's "Album Of The Year."

Warner Chappell Music President of A&R, U.S., Ryan Press, shared his excitement about Jhene's domination on the charts: “Jhené’s star power only continues to rise, and it's been exciting to see her become one of the industry’s most influential acts. With each new release, she reveals a different side of her musical talent and captivates listeners with her artistry and lyrics. She’s established herself as the defining voice of her generation and of modern R&B, and we’re so proud to be working with Jhené, her manager Taz and the whole team at ArtClub.”

Jhené Aiko shared: “I’ve known Ryan Press for a long time now and have so much love and respect for the work they’re doing at Warner Chappell. They treat their songwriters like family, and it’s great to be on this new journey together.”