In addition to relaunching their widely popular Are & Be playlist, Spotify is revealing the most-streamed R&B artists and songs of the year on the platform, as well as debuting an exclusive single from emerging singer Giveon.

Noting that R&B was one of their top genres for the year, the music streaming service is launching new recordings and mixed-media content dedicated to the popular genre. The streamer also shared special new singles by Giveon, titled “Like I Want You,” a rework of his original song, and a cover of “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” by D’Angelo. The tracks are the first-ever Are & Be Spotify Singles.

The Giveon singles were mixed at Electric Lady Studios, the same place that D’Angelo had recorded "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" twenty years ago. “Really excited to share this version of ‘Like I Want You,’” said Giveon. “It’s a very personal piece, so stripping it down allows the vocal to be the star of the show. Also, covering an R&B Classic is the icing on the cake. Working on these two songs was a beautiful time for me.”

In terms of the most streamed R&B singers thus far this year, Jhené Aiko tops the list as the current first lady of the genre. The songbird released her album Chilombo this year and it became her highest-charting album. Kehlani, PARTYNEXTDOOR, H.E.R., and Summer Walker make up the rest of the top 5. Here is the full list of rankings:

Top 5 streamed Are & Be songs this year, as of August 2020:

What You Did (feat. Ella Mai) by Mahalia

The Take (feat. Chris Brown) by Tory Lanez

All Me (feat. Keyshia Cole) by Kehlani

B.S. (feat. H.E.R.) by Jhené Aiko

BELIEVE IT by PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rihanna

Top 5 streamed Artists in Are & Be this year, as of August 2020:

Jhené Aiko

Kehlani

PARTYNEXTDOOR

H.E.R.

Summer Walker

Top 5 streamed Female Artists in Are & Be this year, as of August 2020

Jhené Aiko

Kehlani

H.E.R.

Summer Walker

Alicia Keys

Top 5 streamed Male Artists in Are & Be this year, as of August 2020:

PARTYNEXTDOOR

Tory Lanez

The Weeknd

Usher

Dvsn

